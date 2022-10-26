Man, 36, arrested over child prostitution ring

A 36-year-old man became the latest suspect to be arrested in connection with the forced prostitution and rape of a 12-year-old Athens girl.

The unnamed suspect, who works as an administrator at a public hospital, was remanded in custody on Wednesday after allegedly admitting last week to being among hundreds of men who responded to an ad on a dating app for sex with the girl, who was being pimped by her mother’s employer.

He had testified to the authorities last week and reportedly claimed that he decided not to pursue an assignation after seeing a photograph of the girl and realizing that she was not 17 years old, as the ad claimed.

Following his testimony, he was placed under house arrest following a disagreement between the investigating magistrate and the prosecutor over how he should be handled, until a council of judges ruled to have him taken into police custody on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old has also been suspended from the hospital where he works.

Several suspects have already been arrested and others have come forward on their own volition in connection with the case, which is believed to involve more than 300 men who had sex with the 12-year-old or were leading up to it.