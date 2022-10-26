Migration Minister to meet UN assembly president and archbishop of America

Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi will meet with the President of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations Csaba Korosi in New York on Thursday, after their original meeting was rescheduled.

The ministry said that Mitarachi will present Greece’s migration policy and will brief Korosi on Turkish provocations. He will later also meet Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

On Friday, the Greek minister will attend the morning service at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at Ground Zero in Manhattan. [AMNA]