NEWS

Migration Minister to meet UN assembly president and archbishop of America

Migration Minister to meet UN assembly president and archbishop of America
[InTime News]

Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi will meet with the President of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations Csaba Korosi in New York on Thursday, after their original meeting was rescheduled.

The ministry said that Mitarachi will present Greece’s migration policy and will brief Korosi on Turkish provocations. He will later also meet Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.

On Friday, the Greek minister will attend the morning service at the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at Ground Zero in Manhattan. [AMNA]

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Scholz visit a chance to rectify ties
NEWS

Scholz visit a chance to rectify ties

Greek PM talks East Med, Ukraine with US secretary of state
NEWS

Greek PM talks East Med, Ukraine with US secretary of state

Mitsotakis, Blinken discuss Ukraine and Eastern Med
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Blinken discuss Ukraine and Eastern Med

Greek, Kosovar ministers meet in Athens to enhance economic collaboration
NEWS

Greek, Kosovar ministers meet in Athens to enhance economic collaboration

Turkish state media: Talks to be held on Finland’s NATO bid
NEWS

Turkish state media: Talks to be held on Finland’s NATO bid

Western Balkans to agree free movement in step toward EU membership
NEWS

Western Balkans to agree free movement in step toward EU membership