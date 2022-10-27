Scholz condemns challenges against Greek sovereignty

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talk to the media during a press conference after their meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Thursday. Scholz is in Athens on a two-day official visit. [AP]

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday condemned Turkey’s position that questions Greece’s sovereignty over its Aegean islands.

“It is not acceptable for a NATO ally to question another one’s sovereignty,” he said during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after their meeting in Athens, without naming Turkey.

Scholz said that differences between Greece and Turkey “can be resolved through dialogue and based on international law,” adding that “good neighborly relations are of importance not only for the two countries but for Europe and the transatlantic alliance as a whole.”

Mitsotakis had earlier criticized Turkey’s aggressive rhetoric saying that Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine left no room for more tensions in Europe.

“There is no room for other, unnecessary sources of tension. Greek islands do not threaten anyone,” he said, adding that “our neighbors will hopefully choose the path of de-escalation.”

War reparations

Mitsotakis also revisited Greece’s demand for German reparations from World War Two, urging Berlin to repay a forced loan dating from the Nazi occupation.

“Differences are to be bridged,” Mitsotakis said.

Berlin says the issue was settled long ago.