NEWS

German Chancellor says a solution can be found on speculative gas price spikes

German Chancellor says a solution can be found on speculative gas price spikes
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz talks to the media during a press conference after a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Thursday. [AP]

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that EU energy ministers still have much work to do but a solution could be found to contain speculative spikes in gas prices.

The energy crisis – aggravated by Russia slashing gas supplies to the European Union following Western sanctions over Moscow’s war against Ukraine – is threatening recession in Europe as it recovers from the Covid pandemic.

European Union ministers have been struggling to agree on a way to contain natural gas prices and help their citizens cope with inflation.

“We want to sink the gas prices jointly, it’s our shared view that it is not something abstract,” Scholz said after meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

“There is still more work to do for energy ministers, especially when it comes to avoiding speculative price spikes,” he added.

Around 15 EU states, including Greece, want an EU-wide price cap, citing the inflationary pressure that recent gas price spikes unleashed on their economies. Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, leads a small group of states opposed to price ceilings.

EU energy ministers meeting on Nov. 24 will decide whether to ask Brussels to propose the cap.

Mitsotakis said EU energy ministers need to reach a solution during that meeting.

“It would be our failure, and we have discussed this at the [EU] Council, if the issue returns to us,” Mitsotakis said.

“We don’t want the issue to return to the heads of states and governments at an EU Council level. We want it to be solved at the ministers’ level and it can be solved at the ministers’ level.” [Reuters]

Energy EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
German Chancellor says solidarity only way out of energy crisis
NEWS

German Chancellor says solidarity only way out of energy crisis

EU ministers seek way forward for more energy unity
NEWS

EU ministers seek way forward for more energy unity

Mitsotakis expresses satisfaction with EU energy summit
NEWS

Mitsotakis expresses satisfaction with EU energy summit

EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit
NEWS

EU leaders avoid deep rift on gas price cap at energy summit

PM states that it is time for Europe to deal with soaring energy costs
NEWS

PM states that it is time for Europe to deal with soaring energy costs

Mitsotakis heading to Brussels for make-or-break summit on energy crisis
NEWS

Mitsotakis heading to Brussels for make-or-break summit on energy crisis