NEWS

​​Ampara sentenced over espionage

​​Ampara sentenced over espionage

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced a Greek citizen of Syrian origin, who was arrested in May and accused of espionage for the Greek intelligence agency EYP, to 12 years’ imprisonment.

Officials from Turkey’s intelligence service MIT had stopped Mohamed Amar Ampara, a 67-year-old carpet trader, on a main street in the city of Gaziantep, in southeastern Turkey in May.

They hooded him and forced him into a dark-colored van, telling him “do not speak, Greek spy.”

Ambara was then taken to a maximum security prison outside Ankara and charged with political and military espionage against Turkey on behalf of EYP.

In June, Greek government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou said Ampara had “nothing to do with any Greek service.”

Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Israel’s defense minister: visit to Greece canceled for ‘technical, security reasons’
NEWS

Israel’s defense minister: visit to Greece canceled for ‘technical, security reasons’

Mitsotakis says ready to ‘extend hand of friendship’ to Turkey
NEWS

Mitsotakis says ready to ‘extend hand of friendship’ to Turkey

Scholz condemns challenges against Greek sovereignty
NEWS

Scholz condemns challenges against Greek sovereignty

Erdogan tells Swedish PM terror groups should not block ties, NATO bid
NEWS

Erdogan tells Swedish PM terror groups should not block ties, NATO bid

Tripoli moves raising concern in Athens
NEWS

Tripoli moves raising concern in Athens

F-16s clause is out, but terms for Turkey remain
NEWS

F-16s clause is out, but terms for Turkey remain