​​Ampara sentenced over espionage

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced a Greek citizen of Syrian origin, who was arrested in May and accused of espionage for the Greek intelligence agency EYP, to 12 years’ imprisonment.

Officials from Turkey’s intelligence service MIT had stopped Mohamed Amar Ampara, a 67-year-old carpet trader, on a main street in the city of Gaziantep, in southeastern Turkey in May.

They hooded him and forced him into a dark-colored van, telling him “do not speak, Greek spy.”

Ambara was then taken to a maximum security prison outside Ankara and charged with political and military espionage against Turkey on behalf of EYP.

In June, Greek government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou said Ampara had “nothing to do with any Greek service.”