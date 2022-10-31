NEWS EKAV

Worker shortage hurts emergency response

Worker shortage hurts emergency response
[Intime News]

First responders are warning they face a major worker shortage that is slowing emergency response times across the country.

Currently, 45 ambulances are used during daytime and 28 ambulances at night in Attica, according to the National Center for Emergency Care (EKAV). International standards recommend provision of one ambulance for every 35,000 people, which means more than double the number of vehicles should be kept in service per shift. 

The islands are also affected as emergency response crews are struggling to fully staff ambulances.

According to EKAV data, a total of 450 first responders have retired since 2019, while 560 staff were hired on short-term contracts during the Covid pandemic. In order to mitigate slow response times, EKAV said, the service needs to convert all short-term contracts to permanent ones and hire an additional 700 staff.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Essential medicines in short supply
NEWS

Essential medicines in short supply

Preparing for a double epidemic
NEWS

Preparing for a double epidemic

New labor relations in health system
NEWS

New labor relations in health system

Vaccination also saved critically ill, study finds
NEWS

Vaccination also saved critically ill, study finds

Health authorities report 10 more cases of West Nile virus
NEWS

Health authorities report 10 more cases of West Nile virus

Cancer hospital leads at-home care program
NEWS

Cancer hospital leads at-home care program