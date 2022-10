A Turkish Unmanned Aerial Vehicle entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting a flight plan and violated Greek airspace on Sunday morning and flew over two islets.

Specifically, the UAV flew over the islet of Kandeliousa at 7.57 a.m. at a height of 19,000 feet, and later flew over the islet of Levithia at 8.47 a.m. also at 19,000 feet.

The drone was identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules of engagement