Demolitions of illegal constructions put off again

The demolition of structures illegally built on shorelines and in forests will be delayed for a third time, because the owners, many of them of tourist businesses, “would have no alternative if they were forced to relocate,” according to a draft bill submitted to Parliament Monday evening.

Demolitions were suspended a year and a half ago because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this will be further extended to March 9, 2023, ostensibly to give owners time to legalize their buildings, even though building on the shoreline or forestland is expressly prohibited by law.

Property Legislation

