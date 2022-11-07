Patra University launching degree programs in China

The University of Patra has taken the lead in establishing two undergraduate degree programs in China.

“China has a burgeoning new middle class that wants its children to study at good European universities,” Patra University’s vice rector for academic and international affairs, Dionissios Mantzavinos, told Kathimerini.

More specifically, the Greek institution has signed an agreement with Fujian University of Technology for four programs: in mechanical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering and computer engineering. It has also forged a partnership with Liaoning University of Technology for a program in chemical engineering.

The tuition fees have been set at 6,000 euros, a third of which will go to the University of Patra, which must, in turn, provide one-third of the academics teaching the courses. It is estimated that the programs will attract 100-150 each in their first year, in 2023.