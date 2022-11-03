Two survivors of Kafireas shipwreck arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

Two men who are believed to be responsible for the sinking of a boat that cost the lives of at least 22 people at the Strait of Kafireas were arrested by the Port Authority of Karystos, in southern Evia, on Thursday.

According to the 12 survivors, the boat was carrying 68 migrants when it capsized between the islands of Andros and Evia in the early hours of Tuesday. A total of 22 bodies have been retrieved from the sea since then.

Survivors included the two suspects, who reportedly steered the boat, according to authorities who arrested them. They are charged with violations of articles 187 and 277 of the criminal code: for forming a criminal organization and for intentionally causing a shipwreck.

Meanwhile four coast guard vessels, including members of submarine operations, and nearby ships are continuing their search for the missing passengers. [AMNA]