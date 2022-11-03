High temperatures for the current season recorded in Greece

High temperatures for the season were recorded on Thursday in Greece, with the thermometer reading 28-29 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country.

According to the Athens National Observatory’s Meteo service, its network of automated weather stations recorded the highest temperatures in the Peloponnese, western Greece and Attica.

More specifically, the hottest parts of the country on Thursday were Sparta (29.1C), Megalopoli (28.9C) and Mystras (28.8C) in the Peloponnese, Lefkohori in Fthiotida (28.6C), Nemea in Corinth (28.6C) and in Ska in the Greek capital (28.6C). [AMNA]