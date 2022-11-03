NEWS

High temperatures for the current season recorded in Greece

High temperatures for the current season recorded in Greece

High temperatures for the season were recorded on Thursday in Greece, with the thermometer reading 28-29 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country.

According to the Athens National Observatory’s Meteo service, its network of automated weather stations recorded the highest temperatures in the Peloponnese, western Greece and Attica.

More specifically, the hottest parts of the country on Thursday were  Sparta (29.1C), Megalopoli (28.9C) and Mystras (28.8C) in the Peloponnese, Lefkohori in Fthiotida (28.6C), Nemea in Corinth (28.6C) and in Ska in the Greek capital (28.6C). [AMNA]

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Storm warning issued as Eva marches towards Greece
NEWS

Storm warning issued as Eva marches towards Greece

Fog disrupts flights to Corfu
NEWS

Fog disrupts flights to Corfu

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry holds meeting ahead of winter
NEWS

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry holds meeting ahead of winter

Autumn to put in an appearance this weekend
NEWS

Autumn to put in an appearance this weekend

Crete counting cost of weekend floods
NEWS

Crete counting cost of weekend floods

Three causes identified for Crete disaster
NEWS

Three causes identified for Crete disaster