NEWS

Mitsotakis congratulates Netanyahu on election victory

Mitsotakis congratulates Netanyahu on election victory
[AP]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate the Likud leader for his decisive victory in Israel’s general election, twitting that he is committed to building on the positive trend of bilateral relations between Greece and Israel.

“Just spoke with Netabyahu to congratulate him on his election victory. Looking forward to continuing the very strong relations between our two countries,” Mitsotakis tweeted.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Probe ordered into disgraced MP’s business activities
NEWS

Probe ordered into disgraced MP’s business activities

Greek PM to Turkey: If we had 85% inflation, I’d be trying to change the subject too
NEWS

Greek PM to Turkey: If we had 85% inflation, I’d be trying to change the subject too

In Ukraine, Greek president visits bombed-out cities
NEWS

In Ukraine, Greek president visits bombed-out cities

Parliamentary panel sends ousted ND lawmaker’s wealth file to prosecutor
NEWS

Parliamentary panel sends ousted ND lawmaker’s wealth file to prosecutor

Politics hardens in runup to elections
NEWS

Politics hardens in runup to elections

Greek president, defense minister in Kyiv for talks with counterparts
NEWS

Greek president, defense minister in Kyiv for talks with counterparts