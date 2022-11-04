Mitsotakis congratulates Netanyahu on election victory

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate the Likud leader for his decisive victory in Israel’s general election, twitting that he is committed to building on the positive trend of bilateral relations between Greece and Israel.

“Just spoke with Netabyahu to congratulate him on his election victory. Looking forward to continuing the very strong relations between our two countries,” Mitsotakis tweeted.

