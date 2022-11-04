NEWS

Bulgarian parliament approves deal to buy more F-16s

Bulgarian parliament approves deal to buy more F-16s
[Armando Franca/AP]

Bulgaria’s parliament gave a green light on Friday for the purchase of a second batch of eight new F-16 fighter jets from the United States in a deal valued at about $1.3 billion.

The European Union and NATO member country, which had ordered eight Lockheed Martin F-16 jets in 2019, is seeking to replace its ageing Russian MiG-29 fighter jets and improve its compliance to NATO standards.

The United States has already approved the potential sale.

The deal, which sparked heated debate in the parliament where two Russia-friendly parties opposed it, voicing concerns over the hefty military spending and the fact that Black Sea country is yet to receive aircraft under the first contract.

Interim Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov backed the purchase, payments on which will be made in tranches over 10 years.

“We need the second batch of aircraft. The first eight F-16 would absolutely not be enough to carry out our air policing duties,” Stoyanov told the parliament.

Bulgaria is also holding talks with Poland for the purchase of eight engines to keep its MiG fleet operational until the end of 2023.

With the first F-16 jets expected to be delivered to Bulgaria in 2025, the country is also looking to lease other military aircraft to cover the expected gap and protect the country’s airspace. [Reuters]

Bulgaria NATO

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Italy to lead NATO combat unit in Bulgaria, to send up to 800 troops
NEWS

Italy to lead NATO combat unit in Bulgaria, to send up to 800 troops

Political will needed for Bulgaria’s eurozone entry in 2024: central bank governor
NEWS

Political will needed for Bulgaria’s eurozone entry in 2024: central bank governor

Ethnic Bulgarian group’s name stirs anger in North Macedonia
NEWS

Ethnic Bulgarian group’s name stirs anger in North Macedonia

Center-right party wins on pledges to stabilize Bulgaria
NEWS

Center-right party wins on pledges to stabilize Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s GERB party expands lead ahead of Sunday’s election
NEWS

Bulgaria’s GERB party expands lead ahead of Sunday’s election

Weary Bulgarians fear more political turmoil after latest election
NEWS

Weary Bulgarians fear more political turmoil after latest election