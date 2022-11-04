Boy to appear before prosecutor over shooting dead of brother

A 14-year-old boy is expected to appear before a prosecutor after confessing to shooting his older brother dead.

The body of the older brother, who was 17, was found on Thursday in Mandra, in Western Attica.

The two brothers had earlier gone to round up the family’s sheep flock. The younger brother told police he had shot his older brother “by accident” while hunting wild boar. He said they had taken their father’s single-barreled shotgun after spotting the animal. When he took aim at the boar, he accidently shot his brother in the head.

Police are conducting a forensic examination of the weapon and are conducting an autopsy on the body of the 17 year old to determine from what height and distance he was shot.

The brothers’ father faces charges of violating gun laws and neglecting to supervise a minor.

The body of the teenager was found dead on Thursday afternoon by a passing citizen. The 14 year old then disappeared but was later located by police and questioned.