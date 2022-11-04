NEWS

Police make arrests after Athens shooting

Police in a northern Athens suburb have made three arrests after a man approached three people and shot one of them five times in the legs.

The shooting incident occurred on Fylis Avenue, in Ano Liosia, on Friday at around 5.45 p.m.

The injured person was taken to the Thriasio hospital, west of Athens.

The location in which the shootings took place is considered one of the Attica region’s high-crime areas, along with surrounding areas such as Menidi and Aspropyrgos, with several shooting incidents reported each year.

This week, a bus driver was shot at in Aspropyrgos while working. Although his windscreen was shattered, he was unscathed.

Crime

