Teen charged with murder of older brother

A prosecutor on Saturday charged a 14-year-old boy from west Attica with murder, possession and use of weapons after he confessed to shooting and killing his 17-year-old brother in the neck on Thursday night.

The body of the 17-year-old was found by a shepherd in the area of Mandra, west Attica, who alerted the police. According to information, police found two cartridges from hunting rifle next to the body while the victim had a bullet wound on the nape.

The alleged perpetrator has claimed the death was an accident that occurred while hunting for wild boar. After testifying before a prosecutor he was led before an investigative magistrate for minors.

The suspect’s father, who was also arrested by police on Friday, was released pending an investigation into possible child neglect and possession of firearms.

Child welfare charity Hamogelo tou Paidiou (Child’s Smile) said it had received two anonymous complaints in the last two years about the family, one for child abuse by the father and the other for neglect by both parents. In June 2021, an anonymous caller said the father was abusing all eight children of the family and in April 2022 the charity was informed that the children were not attending school.