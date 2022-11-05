NEWS

General strike on Wednesday against rising prices

General strike on Wednesday against rising prices

A general strike called by the umbrella unions of Greece’s public (ADEDY) and private (GSEE) sectors on Wednesday will bring public transport to a halt and is also expected to affect almost all print, radio and television media.

Lawyers and notaries have also said they will be joining the nationwide action, as will other sectors. Marches in downtown Athens and other cities are expected to add to commuters’ woes on the day.

The unions participating in the strike accuse the government of eroding workers’ rights and not doing enough to offset the impact of rising energy costs and inflation, which are taking a serious toll on wage earners.

Strike

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Piraeus port stopping for 24hrs
FERRY STRIKE

Piraeus port stopping for 24hrs

Trolley bus drivers call off strike
NEWS

Trolley bus drivers call off strike

Trolley workers to hold work stoppage on Oct 12
NEWS

Trolley workers to hold work stoppage on Oct 12

Transport strike held without skeleton staff
NEWS

Transport strike held without skeleton staff

Athens court rules Wednesday’s transport strike unlawful
NEWS

Athens court rules Wednesday’s transport strike unlawful

Strike to halt all public transport in Athens on Wednesday
NEWS

Strike to halt all public transport in Athens on Wednesday