General strike on Wednesday against rising prices

A general strike called by the umbrella unions of Greece’s public (ADEDY) and private (GSEE) sectors on Wednesday will bring public transport to a halt and is also expected to affect almost all print, radio and television media.

Lawyers and notaries have also said they will be joining the nationwide action, as will other sectors. Marches in downtown Athens and other cities are expected to add to commuters’ woes on the day.

The unions participating in the strike accuse the government of eroding workers’ rights and not doing enough to offset the impact of rising energy costs and inflation, which are taking a serious toll on wage earners.