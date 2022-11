A 57-year-old man was arrested in downtown Athens on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing two teens in a fast food store.

The suspect approached a 15- and a 16-year-old girl in a fast food chain on central Ermou Street and started touching parts of their bodies. The girls reacted and the man fled but was later apprehended on Kapnikareas square.

Police led the man before a misdemeanors’ prosecutor.