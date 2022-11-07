Greeks don’t have faith in judicial independence

Nearly seven out of 10 Greeks believe Greece’s judicial system is not independent but under the control of politicians, according to a survey by research firm Metron Analysis presented Monday by the firm’s head, pollster Stratos Fanaras.

Among a sample of 1,316 respondents, 69% said the judicial system is controlled and manipulated by politicians.

Even among those who said they trusted the political system, 49% replied that politicians manipulate justice.

Among those who have low or no trust in the political system, the figure rose to 82%.

Also, 85% of the respondents said Greek justice is slow and 73% that legislation is too complicated.

One in five respondents had initiated or faced litigation over the past decade, a number Fanaras said is unusually high.