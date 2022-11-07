NEWS

Konstantinos Plevris facing disciplinary action by Athens Bar Association

Konstantinos Plevris, the lawyer representing a former member of neo-Nazi criminal organization Golden Dawn, is facing disciplinary action by the Athens Bar Association (ABA) after giving a Nazi salute in front of judges at an appeal hearing by dozens of people.

“The Nazi salute is absolutely incompatible with the principles, the values, the legacy, and the professional ethics of the body of lawyers,” the Athens Bar Association had stated in an earlier statement. “The ABA has long reprimanded such behaviors, that insult the millions of victims of Nazi violence, and awaken disturbing memories from the darkest pages of human history. They are inconsistent with the legal ethic and are opposed to constitutional democratic order.”

The case will be assigned to one of the disciplinary committees of the ABA that will invite Plevris to make a statement, before it decides whether he will face disciplinary charges.

