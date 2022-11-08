Probe into Androulakis’ wiretapping deepens

Even before the new allegations of spying on government ministers and other people surfaced Sunday, the investigation on the original case that brought to light the use of spyware on public figures’ cellphone is gathering steam again.

Kathimerini understands that the former director of the National Intelligence Service (EYP), Panagiotis Kontoleon, who had been forced to resign following revelations that the cellphone of Nikos Androulakis, a member of the European Parliament and leader of the socialist PASOK-KINAL party, was called 10 days ago to testify before the independent Authority for Communications Security and Privacy (ADAE).

Two other individuals involved in the surveillance of Androulakis’ phone will also be called to testify in the coming days: they are prosecutor Vasiliki Vlachou, who is charged with EYP’s oversight, and a senior police official, known only by her initials, E.G., who had been detailed to EYP until August and is known to have had an active role in the bugging of Androulakis’ phone.

ADAE had begun its investigation in September; among its findings is a document requesting the lifting of the communications privacy protection on Androulakis’ phone.

This document, sent to the political leader’s service provider Wind, is known to have been drafted on the day the surveillance began, but sent to the telecoms company only the following day. Vlachou had claimed ignorance of the document, which, however, bears her signature. Kontoleon had also signed the document and police officer E.G. had certified the validity of the copy of the request found by ADAE at Wind’s offices.

The three individuals were called upon to testify by ADAE’s president. Their lawyers had tried to delay the event, claiming that the president, by himself, does not have the legal authority to call upon witnesses. The legal arguments having been rejected, Kontoleon, Vlachou and E.G. will provide testimony in the coming days.