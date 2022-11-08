Greece announces 61,139 new cases of Covid-19, 134 deaths over last week

Greek health authorities announced 61,139 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the week between October 31 and November 6 on Tuesday.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 134 virus-related deaths over the same period.

Additionally, at the end of the week there were 89 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

EODY said that approximately 25 percent of the new confirmed cases were reinfections.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,250,288, with a total of 33,888 virus-related deaths.