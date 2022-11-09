NEWS

Greece mulling various proposals for new corvettes

The Hellenic Navy’s Salamis frigate in a file photo. [InTime News]

Italy, France and the Netherlands have put in proposals to supply new corvettes to Greece, which is boosting its armed forces amid tensions with regional rival Turkey, Kathimerini has learned. 

After signing a €3.3 billion deal for the supply of three FDI frigates built by French shipbuilder Naval Group, the Hellenic Navy is set to buy three corvettes with an option for a fourth for €1.6-2 billion. The proposals include the FCX corvette built by Fincantieri, Naval Group’s Gowind-class design and Dutch outsiders Damen’s SIGMA 10514 multi-role corvette.

Ongoing negotiations mostly focus on the financing details of the program. The extent of co-production in order to bolster local shipyards is also understood to be an issue.

Meanwhile, there are plans to modernize the existing four MEKO-type frigates of the Hellenic Navy (Salamis, Spetsai, Hydra and Psara) at a cost of at least €500 million.

Defense

