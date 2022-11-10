NEWS

Eight protesters who clashed with police to appear before prosecutor

[thestival.gr]

Eight people who clashed with police after a march through central Thessaloniki, northern Greece, against surging inflation on Wednesday will be led before a prosecutor on Thursday.

The arrestees could face charges of explosion, manufacture and possession of explosives, crimes against the bodily integrity of an employee, attempted dangerous bodily harm, disturbing the peace, damaging property and violating laws on weapons.

The clashes occurred when a group of hooded individuals broke away from the main body of the rally and attacked officers with petrol bombs and stones. Police responded with stun grenades and tear gas. A total of 12 suspects were initially detained. 

Protest Rally Crime

