Three arrested with seven kilos of cannabis in Patra

Greece’s anti-drug unit arrested three people and seized more than seven kilos of cannabis in the southern city of Patra on Thursday.

The suspects were arrested on a square and a store, police said. In subsequent searches of their apartment, houses and cars, officers found and seized seven kilograms and 105 grams of cannabis, 118.6 grams of cocaine, 7,650 euros, four electronic scales and 12 packages for drug storage.

The investigation is continuing while the suspects were led before a prosecutor.