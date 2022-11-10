NEWS

Covid shots for babies and toddlers arrive

[Reuters]

Children aged from 6 months to 4 years old can now be inoculated against Covid after the Health Ministry on Thursday announced that it has received the shots developed by Pfizer for this age group.

The relevant platform opens on the emvolio.gr vaccine website on Friday, with the first appointments beginning next week, the ministry said.

The National Vaccination Committee advises parents to shield their babies and children against the virus, and especially if they have underlying health problems and/or weak immune systems.

In the meantime, the committee also gave the green light for children aged 5 to 11 years old to get a booster shot if they were originally vaccinated more than three months ago. The platform for that age group has not opened yet, but will soon, it added.

According to the head of the Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, Covid infections among children have risen sharply in 2022, with admissions to emergency rooms also goning up.

Coronavirus Vaccine

