Dendias holds talks with Lebanese counterpart in Athens

The agreement between Lebanon and Israel is an example and shows that the delimitation of maritime zones is possible in every case but with one key condition, that of respect for international law and the rules of dialogue, stated Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias after meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib on Friday in Athens.

Dendias reiterated that this agreement was an example of a peaceful settlement of differences and urged other countries to follow this example.

“This development paves the way for the adaptation of the equivalent agreement between Lebanon and Cyprus, for which the deliberations have already began,” he underlined.

Dendias said that Greece is looking forward to the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) with Libya when an elected government exists in that country. “This would create another triangle of stability: Greece, Egypt, Libya, in the Eastern Mediterranean. We would also wish for this example to extend to our neighbor Turkey. We hope to be in position, after the elections in Turkey, to negotiate with Turkey the only bilateral difference [between the two countries], always according to the international law of the sea.”

Bou Habib expressed his country’s commitment to continuing its historic ties with Greece and improving bilateral relations.

Referring to the trilateral meetings with Cyprus, the Lebanese minister said at a press conference that he looked forward to more meetings with Greece and Cyprus, and highlighted the geographic proximity of his country with Greece.

In terms of Cyprus, he said a negotiation had begun on an amendment to an agreement on maritime boundaries signed in 2007, and noted that “we agreed in principle and must now write the text, to legalize the new agreement; we also have the issue of Syria for the borders, and perhaps Cyprus and Greece could participate.”

In terms of Lebanon’s agreement with Israel on the delimitation of maritime zones, Habib said that it was signed despite the fact the two countries do not have formal diplomatic relations. “Our relations move through the United Nations system,” he noted, and said the United States’ mediation efforts had been successful. He expressed the hope that as soon as the new government is in place in Israel efforts start to resolve the differences with the land borders between the two countries.

The visiting minister spoke extensively of the refugee issue in Lebanon, with 2 million Syrian refugees in a country of 4 million and nearly 1 million Lebanese in the diaspora. His country subsidizes basic goods like bread, he said, 40% of which is consumed by Syrian refugees. Living in Lebanon for the last 11 years since the war started in their country, they depend on funding from the UN’s High Commission for Refugees and from the European Union to remain in Lebanon, he said. [AMNA]