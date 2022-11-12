Roads in Athens to close for marathon

Some 45,000 elite athletes and running enthusiasts will be descending on the Greek capital this weekend for the 39th edition of the Athens Marathon, as well as shorter races, taking place on Sunday. Traffic restrictions across the city will begin on Saturday, when the Marathon Flame will be lit at the Marathon Tomb, the starting point of the annual race, and brought along the 42,195-kilometer route to the finish line at the Panathenaic Stadium. The disruption is expected to last from around noon until around 3.30 p.m. On Sunday, meanwhile, the entire route will be closed to traffic starting in the early hours of the day, along with many streets in central Athens. [FILE PHOTO/INTIME NEWS]

Traffic police gradually began cordoning off main roads across Attica and the capital on Friday in view of this weekend’s 39th Athens Authentic Marathon as well as the 10- and 5-kilometer road races.

Around 45,000 runners have registered for the various events.

A call center (210.870.8237, 210.870.8238 and 210.870.8239) has been set up so that people can find out about the prevailing traffic conditions and proposed alternative routes.