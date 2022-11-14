US universities establish ties with Greek counterparts

Representatives from 30 American universities – including top-flight private and public schools – were in Greece last week to establish partnerships with Greek counterparts.

According to Ministry of Education and university officials, more than 100 joint programs were agreed, ranging from semester-long exchange programs to joint masters and PhD programs, with supervising faculty from both institutions, to joint undergraduate degrees; the latter are the hardest to plan.

Ioannis Papapolymerou, chairperson of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Michigan State University, announced joint degree programs with two Greek universities.