NEWS

At least one dead in blast in central Istanbul, cause unknown, reports say

At least one dead in blast in central Istanbul, cause unknown, reports say
[Kemal Aslan/ Reuters]

An explosion in the centre of a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul left at least one dead and other people wounded and running from the scene of the fiery blast, according to the local governor, published videos and Turkish media.

State broadcaster TRT and other media showed ambulances and police heading to the scene on Istanbul’s popular Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district. State-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known

The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details. [Reuters]

Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU rejects observer state status for Turkish-Cypriots in Turkic States body
NEWS

EU rejects observer state status for Turkish-Cypriots in Turkic States body

Turkish prosecutor says Erdogan rival should be convicted, banned from politics
NEWS

Turkish prosecutor says Erdogan rival should be convicted, banned from politics

Athens delivers demarche to Ankara over Greek official’s entry ban
NEWS

Athens delivers demarche to Ankara over Greek official’s entry ban

Erdogan wants Swedish action on anti-terrorism for NATO bid approval
NEWS

Erdogan wants Swedish action on anti-terrorism for NATO bid approval

Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership
NEWS

Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership

Bulgarian border policeman shot dead at border with Turkey
NEWS

Bulgarian border policeman shot dead at border with Turkey