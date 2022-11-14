Eight-year-old in critical condition after car accident

An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured in southern Greece when the car his mother was driving veered off course and crashed into an unspecified object.

According to state-run broadcaster ERT, the child’s 28-year-old mother was driving the car on the 5th kilometre of the rural road linking Sparta with Skouras when the accident happened. It was not clear why the woman lost control of the vehicle.

The boy is being treated in the hospital of Spata but doctors are considering his transfer to a bigger hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.