NEWS

Eight-year-old in critical condition after car accident

Eight-year-old in critical condition after car accident
File photo.

An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured in southern Greece when the car his mother was driving veered off course and crashed into an unspecified object.

According to state-run broadcaster ERT, the child’s 28-year-old mother was driving the car on the 5th kilometre of the rural road linking Sparta with Skouras when the accident happened. It was not clear why the woman lost control of the vehicle. 

The boy is being treated in the hospital of Spata but doctors are considering his transfer to a bigger hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries. 

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police investigate angler’s death
NEWS

Police investigate angler’s death

Boy to appear before prosecutor over shooting dead of brother
NEWS

Boy to appear before prosecutor over shooting dead of brother

One dead in single-vehicle collision
NEWS

One dead in single-vehicle collision

Toddler dies in fall from balcony
NEWS

Toddler dies in fall from balcony

One woman dies after rockfall on Crete
NEWS

One woman dies after rockfall on Crete

‘Huge rock’ crushes holiday rooms on Greek island of Crete, killing one
NEWS

‘Huge rock’ crushes holiday rooms on Greek island of Crete, killing one