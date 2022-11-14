Dendias says ‘fully satisfied’ by PM’s pledge to probe wiretapping

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Monday he is “fully satisfied” by the Prime Minister’s pledge to shed light on the wiretapping scandal, a week after a newspaper report alleged he was among those targeted via phone malware.

“I would also like to say that my cooperation with the Prime Minister is continuous and characterized by mutual trust. After all, it has produced tangible results in the field of foreign policy in the most difficult period,” the minister said as he arrived in Brussels for the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council meeting that will discuss Ukraine, the Western Balkans and Africa.

“Beyond that, I am completely satisfied by the Prime Minister’s assurance that light will be shed [on the matter],” he added.

The left-wing Documento newspaper reported on Nov. 6 that more than 30 people, including ministers and business people, had been under state surveillance via phone malware. The phones were allegedly infected with the Predator, the paper said, citing two sources who played a role in the surveillance on behalf of the conservative government.

The list included Dendias, former Conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, former minister, under both socialist and conservative governments, Michalis Chrysochoidis, the wife of current Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis, former SYRIZA government spokeswoman and minister Olga Gerovasili, and Alexis Papachelas, executive editor of Kathimerini newspaper.

Government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou has said the report was “unfounded”. He said the Greek state had not used or bought any such spyware and added that judicial authorities would investigate the latest report.

Following the new report, Mitsotakis vowed to ban the sale of spyware in the country.