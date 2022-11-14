Polytechnic uprising anniversary brings fresh woes for commuters

Motorists in Athens will be better off staying put on Thursday as police shut down key roads in the city center in a major security operation for the anniversary of the November 17, 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship.

Restrictions will begin at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and until 6 a.m. on Friday, with a ban on parking all around the historic Athens Polytechnic building, where the uprising was centered.

On Thursday, vehicles will be banned entirely from circulating in most parts of the city center starting at 12 noon, including on Omonia and Syntagma squares, Panepistimiou, Stadiou and Akadimias streets, Vassilis Sofias and Alexandras avenues in their entirety, and other thoroughfares.

The area around the US Embassy is also mostly off-bounds, as the customary protest march has been organized from the center on Thursday afternoon.

Parts of Kifissias and Mesogeion avenues will also be affected as traffic is prevented from entering the city center.

How long roads will be closed will be determined by the progress of the protest rallies and marches that are being planned for the occasion.

Buses and trolley buses will also be affected, while metro stations are expected to be shut down on the route of the main marches.