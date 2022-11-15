NEWS

Court imposes fine over ship still lying on Santorini seabed

Court imposes fine over ship still lying on Santorini seabed

Fifteen years after the Sea Diamond cruise ship sank off the coast of the island of Santorini, national and local authorities have still not salvaged the wreck.

Last Friday, the Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, imposed a 5,000-euro fine on the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy and the island’s main port for not complying with the court’s order, from 2019, to proceed with the salvaging.

The fine is small, but local opinion is gathering steam: It was the island’s citizens who petitioned the court and they are increasingly agitated by the continued presence of the 21,500-ton, 143-meter ship, which has become an artificial reef and a potential navigation hazard.

Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mediterranean marine heatwaves threaten coastal livelihoods
IN DEPTH

Mediterranean marine heatwaves threaten coastal livelihoods

‘Gas has no future,’ eco group says in response to drilling plans
NEWS

‘Gas has no future,’ eco group says in response to drilling plans

Massive fire in northern Greece enters 20th day
NEWS

Massive fire in northern Greece enters 20th day

COP27: What they are saying at the climate summit
NEWS

COP27: What they are saying at the climate summit

Ministry eyeing trash as alternative electricity source
NEWS

Ministry eyeing trash as alternative electricity source

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry holds meeting ahead of winter
NEWS

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry holds meeting ahead of winter