Lagos creates ruckus at GD appeal trial

The suspended Euro MP of now-defunct Golden Dawn, Ioannis Lagos, had to be briefly removed from court on Monday after insulting the judges in the appeal of the convicted neo-Nazi party.

Lagos, the only party official attending the proceedings, accused the judges of incompetence over delays caused by the fact that the same courtroom is being used for the trial into the deadly 2018 fire at Mati in East Attica.

It is the only courtroom in Athens large enough to accommodate the large number of witnesses, defendants, plaintiffs and lawyers in the massive trial against GD, which was brought to justice over the 2013 murder of leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas. Its entire leadership was convicted in 2020 of running a criminal organization.

Despite the admittedly significant delays, the appeal is not expected to drag on as long as the main trial, which took more than five years, a record.