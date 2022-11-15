NEWS

Tax officer convicted of embezzling 320,000 euros recieves lighter sentence

Tax officer convicted of embezzling 320,000 euros recieves lighter sentence
[InTime News]

A Thessaloniki court of appeals on Tuesday commuted the sentence of a tax officer convicted of embezzling 320,000 euros from the Kilkis tax authority to a non-custodial sentence of six years, payable at a rate of 3 euros a day.

The case pertains to the retired public official’s activities in 2011-2013, when she was head of the tax authority’s revenues department. According to the case file, she kept duplicate records of payments made by taxpayers and skimmed off large amounts that she kept for herself.

The five judges on the panel of the Thessaloniki Court of Appeals reduced her sentence from the original nine years behind bars after taking into account her otherwise clean criminal record.

A colleague called as a witness testified that the unnamed official bullied her staff so they would not pursue any suspicions they had about her activities. 

Crime Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Victim of online fraud, 72, cleared of money laundering
NEWS

Victim of online fraud, 72, cleared of money laundering

Detainee escapes police custody in Athens court
NEWS

Detainee escapes police custody in Athens court

Moldovan man arrested for transporting migrants 
NEWS

Moldovan man arrested for transporting migrants 

Robbers steal 200,000 euros from businessman’s south Attica home
NEWS

Robbers steal 200,000 euros from businessman’s south Attica home

Former minister Gerovasili files lawsuit over phone tapping at Supreme Court
NEWS

Former minister Gerovasili files lawsuit over phone tapping at Supreme Court

Two suspects arrested, two more sought over Athens burglary racket
NEWS

Two suspects arrested, two more sought over Athens burglary racket