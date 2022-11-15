PM Mitsotakis urges public to get flu vaccine

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has encouraged the public to get the flu vaccine, especially if there are people over 60 in their families.

“Despite the fact I am not over 60, there is a highly vulnerable relative in my immediate circle, also because I come in contact with a lot of people, doctors have advised that I be vaccinated for the flu.” Mitstoakis said, in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.

“We are obviously preparing for winter and must be as protected as possible,” he said. [AMNA]