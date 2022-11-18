Al-Menfi: Libya wants friendly relations with Greece

Libya wants to cultivate “friendly relations” with Greece, the head of Libya’s Presidential Council, Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, said on Friday, a day after the Greek foreign minister aborted a scheduled meeting in Tripoli due to a diplomatic incident.

“The Presidential Council is keen on continuing friendly relations with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and international rules regulating diplomatic work. Greece is at the forefront of those countries,” al-Menfi, a former ambassador to Greece, was quoted as saying by Tabadul TV.

“We are keen to remove the causes of misunderstanding and reject any escalatory steps. We will communicate with the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the reasons for its foreign minister’s cancellation of his visit in the morning of Thursday to the capital,” he added.

Nikos Dendias was on a two-part trip that was to include a meeting with al-Menfi. That was to be followed by a meeting in Benghazi with the east-based administration.

But a statement from the Greek ministry indicated Dendias did not want to meet with his Tripoli counterpart, Najla al-Mangoush, yet she came to the airport to greet him. The minister refused to disembark from his plane and instead flew on to Benghazi, where he met with Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar.

Libya on Thursday recalled its ambassador to Athens and the foreign ministry summoned the Greek chargé d’affaire in Tripoli to protest the Greek foreign minister’s snub.