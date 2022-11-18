Annual tourism revenue has already exceeded €18 billion, Kikilias says

Tourism revenue has already exceeded 18 billion euros this year, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Friday.

“The Bank of Greece is releasing the official figures in March but I believe that we have already exceeded the finance ministry’s target of 15 billion euros in revenues and we will see where it will end,” Kikilias said in Thessaloniki, where he was attending annual meeting of the Hellenic Hoteliers’ Federation.

Greece is among the top tourism brands worldwide and “the country that the whole planet loves,” he said. [AMNA]