NEWS

Turkish fighter jets fly over Kastellorizo and Ro

[AP]

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter aircraft flew over two of Greece’s Dodecanese islands at an altitude of 24,000 feet on Friday, violating the national airspace.

According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, a pair of Turkish F-16 aircraft flew over the islands of Kastellorizo and Ro at 1.40 p.m. without submitting a flight plan to the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR).

The Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter jets in accordance with international rules of engagement.

Turkey Defense

