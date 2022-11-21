Police launch personal safety app

Mobile data rates. A commodity whose price has been in constant decline in the last few years has been mobile data. According to statistics from the National Telecommunications and Posts Commission (EETT), last year the revenue per gigabyte of telecommunications service providers declined below 1 euro, while in 2015 it was over €8/GB. [Shutterstock]

The “panic button” mobile app, alerting the police in cases of domestic violence, will be launched in pilot phase soon, according to authorities at the weekend.

It will be given to victims of domestic violence who report abuse at police stations or appeal to the counseling services of the network of the General Secretariat for Demographic and Family Policy and Gender Equality.

The application enables police to be notified immediately in the event of danger or threat to the life or physical integrity of the person using it.