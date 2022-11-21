NEWS DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Police launch personal safety app

Police launch personal safety app
Mobile data rates. A commodity whose price has been in constant decline in the last few years has been mobile data. According to statistics from the National Telecommunications and Posts Commission (EETT), last year the revenue per gigabyte of telecommunications service providers declined below 1 euro, while in 2015 it was over €8/GB. [Shutterstock]

The “panic button” mobile app, alerting the police in cases of domestic violence, will be launched in pilot phase soon, according to authorities at the weekend. 

It will be given to victims of domestic violence who report abuse at police stations or appeal to the counseling services of the network of the General Secretariat for Demographic and Family Policy and Gender Equality. 

The application enables police to be notified immediately in the event of danger or threat to the life or physical integrity of the person using it.

Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Woman injured in Istanbul blast to undergo leg surgery 
NEWS

Woman injured in Istanbul blast to undergo leg surgery 

Greece would not accept terrorists in its territory, minister tells Ankara
NEWS

Greece would not accept terrorists in its territory, minister tells Ankara

Greek national injured in Istanbul terror attack
NEWS

Greek national injured in Istanbul terror attack

Greece expresses shock, conveys condolences over Istanbul terror attack
NEWS

Greece expresses shock, conveys condolences over Istanbul terror attack

Police investigate angler’s death
NEWS

Police investigate angler’s death

Police: man at centre of Emirates security alert is Turkish citizen
NEWS

Police: man at centre of Emirates security alert is Turkish citizen