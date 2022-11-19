NEWS

Pedophile, imposter arrested in northern Greece

Pedophile, imposter arrested in northern Greece

Police on Saturday announced the arrest of a 35-year-old foreign national on charges of possessing child pornography on his mobile phone, posing as an law enforcement officer and forgery. 

The arrest occurred on Thursday outside the house where he was staying in the area of Sykes in northern Greece. 

The 35-year-old had outstanding arrest warrants issued by German authorities, as well as an international arrest warrant for fraud and cybercrime. 

He was in Greece at least since 2019 and would pose alternately as a German or Greek police officer serving in a special unit in Greece tracking pedophiles in areas of Thessaloniki, as well as the prefectures of Drama, Kavala and Serres. 

He was arrested after it was established that he had no connection with the German police and that the documents he possessed, which he claimed proved his alleged status, were forged. Searches of his vehicle and home also yielded two German state registration plates, at least one of which was fake, bogus German authorities” pay slips and a uniform of a Greek police officer. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Deadline for hotel near Acropolis to demolish extra floors
NEWS

Deadline for hotel near Acropolis to demolish extra floors

More abuse claims about Ark of the World expected
NEWS

More abuse claims about Ark of the World expected

Arta: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering brother
NEWS

Arta: Man arrested on suspicion of murdering brother

Police release mugshots of 3 more alleged child rapists
NEWS

Police release mugshots of 3 more alleged child rapists

Two Turkish nationals arrested over sinking of migrant boat off Kos
NEWS

Two Turkish nationals arrested over sinking of migrant boat off Kos

Two arrested for dozens of car thefts, robberies in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Two arrested for dozens of car thefts, robberies in Thessaloniki