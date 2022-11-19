Pedophile, imposter arrested in northern Greece

Police on Saturday announced the arrest of a 35-year-old foreign national on charges of possessing child pornography on his mobile phone, posing as an law enforcement officer and forgery.

The arrest occurred on Thursday outside the house where he was staying in the area of Sykes in northern Greece.

The 35-year-old had outstanding arrest warrants issued by German authorities, as well as an international arrest warrant for fraud and cybercrime.

He was in Greece at least since 2019 and would pose alternately as a German or Greek police officer serving in a special unit in Greece tracking pedophiles in areas of Thessaloniki, as well as the prefectures of Drama, Kavala and Serres.

He was arrested after it was established that he had no connection with the German police and that the documents he possessed, which he claimed proved his alleged status, were forged. Searches of his vehicle and home also yielded two German state registration plates, at least one of which was fake, bogus German authorities” pay slips and a uniform of a Greek police officer.