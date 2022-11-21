NEWS

Turkey’s strikes spark fresh concern over F-16 sale

Turkey’s strikes spark fresh concern over F-16 sale
A man inspects a damaged car that hit by Turkish airstrikes near an electricity station in the village of Taql Baql, in Hasakeh province, Syria, Sunday, Nov 20. [AP]

Turkey’s deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for a November 13 bomb attack in Istanbul, have sparked fresh concern in the United States over the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara.

“Here we go again. [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has been saying for months that Turkey would attack our Syrian Kurdish allies who led the fight against ISIS. No one should be fooled now that he is doing so. Biden Administration should speak out forcefully,” Democratic US Senator Chris Van Hollen tweeted Sunday.

Meanwhile, US Representative Frank Pallone said that Turkey’s bombing of a paediatric hospital being built near the Syrian city of Kobani demonstrated why Washington must not reinforce Ankara’s combat air capability.

“Erdogan bombed civilian infrastructure, including a hospital. This is yet another reason why I am working to block the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey,” Pallone tweeted Sunday. “Erdogan’s pattern of aggression shows that we cannot trust him with US military equipment.”

US Turkey Defense Security Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US lawmakers raise alarm on sale of S-400s, F-16s to Turkey
NEWS

US lawmakers raise alarm on sale of S-400s, F-16s to Turkey

Bracing for a further Turkish escalation
NEWS

Bracing for a further Turkish escalation

FM: Athens wants US presence
NEWS

FM: Athens wants US presence

Cavusoglu: Talks over F-16 sale ‘going well’
NEWS

Cavusoglu: Talks over F-16 sale ‘going well’

Akar slams Greece for seeking to block sale of F-16 jets to Turkey
NEWS

Akar slams Greece for seeking to block sale of F-16 jets to Turkey

Ankara not likely to accept F-16 strings
NEWS

Ankara not likely to accept F-16 strings