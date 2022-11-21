Turkey’s strikes spark fresh concern over F-16 sale

A man inspects a damaged car that hit by Turkish airstrikes near an electricity station in the village of Taql Baql, in Hasakeh province, Syria, Sunday, Nov 20. [AP]

Turkey’s deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for a November 13 bomb attack in Istanbul, have sparked fresh concern in the United States over the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara.

“Here we go again. [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has been saying for months that Turkey would attack our Syrian Kurdish allies who led the fight against ISIS. No one should be fooled now that he is doing so. Biden Administration should speak out forcefully,” Democratic US Senator Chris Van Hollen tweeted Sunday.

Meanwhile, US Representative Frank Pallone said that Turkey’s bombing of a paediatric hospital being built near the Syrian city of Kobani demonstrated why Washington must not reinforce Ankara’s combat air capability.

“Erdogan bombed civilian infrastructure, including a hospital. This is yet another reason why I am working to block the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey,” Pallone tweeted Sunday. “Erdogan’s pattern of aggression shows that we cannot trust him with US military equipment.”

