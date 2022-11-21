NEWS

Rhodes: Carer confesses to killing elderly people in her care

A 45-year-old carer on Rhodes who called police on Monday morning to say she had smothered a 75-year-old woman she was looking after has confessed to other killings of elderly people.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of the woman and arrested the carer.

The carer later told police that she had tried to kill her child when he was a toddler.

Local media say the police treating the confession with caution, as the 45-year-old has been diagnosed and hospitalized with mental illness in the past.

A case file is being prepared for the public prosecutor, who decide on how the investigation will proceed. [Kathimerini, rodiaki.gr]

