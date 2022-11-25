NEWS

City Hall awaits decision on building heights

[Dimitris Kapandais/InTime News]

The Athens Municipality is waiting for the Environment Ministry’s decisions and clarifications regarding the issue of maximum building heights and has stopped accepting applications for permits based on new building regulations.

However, it will proceed with registering the top two floors of the Coco-Mat Hotel in Makrigiannis as unauthorized, in line with a decision by the Council of State. 

The municipality is not so much concerned about the decision by the country’s highest administrative court for the hotel in question as it is over the rationale informing that decision and the recent rulings of the Athens Appeals Court about two apartment buildings in the district of Ambelokipi.

More specifically, the Appeals Court noted that the 1955 royal decree that sets building conditions throughout Athens (specific per sector) is still in force and therefore the general provisions of the new regulation cannot be applied to build a higher building. 

