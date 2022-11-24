NEWS

Foreign Ministry dismisses Ankara’s ‘distortions’

Foreign Ministry dismisses Ankara’s ‘distortions’
File photo.

In response to criticism from Ankara regarding the memorandum of understanding between Greece and Egypt regarding the search and rescue areas, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou slammed Turkey, saying “once again it completely distorts reality in order to support its unilateral and unfounded claims.”

Earlier, in a statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic claimed that maritime search and rescue zones “are areas that serve to save human lives,” arguing that “these areas are not areas of sovereignty under international law.”

He also claimed that Greece’s claims of sovereignty over the maritime search and rescue zones are contrary to the SAR Convention.

Turkey, Papaioannou stressed, is trying to equate a bilateral MoU, which was concluded with full respect for international law and international rules, with unsubstantiated and illegal unilateral claims that violate basic concepts of international law.

He also took aim at Ankara for instrumentalizing the migration issue, putting human lives at risk on a daily basis, and of falsely accusing Greece, which is “making every possible effort to protect lives at sea.”

This was made clear, he added, by the signing of the MoU by Greece and Egypt. “We reject in their entirety the unfounded Turkish allegations,” he concluded.

Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Foreign Ministry says Turkey is ‘distorting reality’
NEWS

Foreign Ministry says Turkey is ‘distorting reality’

Mitsotakis: Sovereignty of Greek islands not up for discussion
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Sovereignty of Greek islands not up for discussion

Erdogan says Turkey has right to deal with problems in northern Syria
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey has right to deal with problems in northern Syria

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
NEWS

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, causing panic

Russian S-400 system ready for use, Akar says
NEWS

Russian S-400 system ready for use, Akar says

Turkey states intention to continue East Med drilling, points finger at Greece for tension
NEWS

Turkey states intention to continue East Med drilling, points finger at Greece for tension