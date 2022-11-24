Police raid Chios branch of Ark of the World

Police on the eastern Aegean island of Chios carried out a raid on Thursday on the local branch of the Ark of the World children’s charity, which is under investigation for abuse and other crimes.

Thursday’s operation came after authorities were alerted to suspected discrepancies in the branch’s financial management, sources have told Kathimerini.

The entire organization’s finances have come under scrutiny since the case emerged last week, initially involving allegations of systematic physical and mental abuse by two former wards of the charity at the hands of their carers.

Since those allegations were investigated by the Greek Ombudsman and forwarded to a prosecutor, more witnesses have come forward with accusations of abuse, including sexual abuse, stretching to the top of the organization’s hierarchy.

Allegations of fraud, money laundering and other financial crimes started to emerge earlier this week.

The investigations are so far focusing on the charity’s founder, Father Antonios Papanikolaou, and three close associates.