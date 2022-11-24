NEWS

Cabinet to meet on Friday

Cabinet to meet on Friday
[InTime News]

A meeting of cabinet ministers headed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled for Friday at the Maximos Mansion.

Items on the agenda include a briefing by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis on the current economic situation and the outlook of the Greek economy, as well as the state budget for 2023.

It will be followed by a presentation by Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras and Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis on the legislation that will regulate communications privacy, cyber-security and the protection of personal data.

Other items include a presentation by Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas on water management and an expansion of the authorities of the Regulatory Authority for Energy, a presentation by Interior Minister Makis Voridis of new legislation for the Citizen’s Advocate, and a presentation by Health Minister Thanos Plevris and Deputy Health Minister Zoi Rapti of the National Action Plan on mental health.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM: Islands’ sovereignty beyond dispute
NEWS

PM: Islands’ sovereignty beyond dispute

Mitsotakis: Sovereignty of Greek islands not up for discussion
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Sovereignty of Greek islands not up for discussion

Prosecutor recommends the retraction of parliamentary immunity for Patsis
NEWS

Prosecutor recommends the retraction of parliamentary immunity for Patsis

Athens mayor calls for city tax on tourism
NEWS

Athens mayor calls for city tax on tourism

Iran World Cup players silent as anthem plays, signaling protest support
NEWS

Iran World Cup players silent as anthem plays, signaling protest support

Turkey’s strikes spark fresh concern over F-16 sale
NEWS

Turkey’s strikes spark fresh concern over F-16 sale