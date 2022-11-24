Cabinet to meet on Friday

A meeting of cabinet ministers headed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled for Friday at the Maximos Mansion.

Items on the agenda include a briefing by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Alternate Finance Minister Thodoros Skylakakis on the current economic situation and the outlook of the Greek economy, as well as the state budget for 2023.

It will be followed by a presentation by Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras and Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis on the legislation that will regulate communications privacy, cyber-security and the protection of personal data.

Other items include a presentation by Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas on water management and an expansion of the authorities of the Regulatory Authority for Energy, a presentation by Interior Minister Makis Voridis of new legislation for the Citizen’s Advocate, and a presentation by Health Minister Thanos Plevris and Deputy Health Minister Zoi Rapti of the National Action Plan on mental health.