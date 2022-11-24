NEWS

High uptake of ‘household basket’ app

High uptake of ‘household basket’ app
[InTime News]

Hundreds of thousands of consumers have downloaded the app for the “household basket” and are using the relevant website e-katanalotis.gov.gr, the company tasked with developing the relevant software and training supermarkets in its use said on Thursday.

“We are extremely proud of the acceptance of the ‘household basket’ measure has with consumers, who have added the proposed products to all their baskets,” said John Doxaras, founder and CEO of Warply, which is responsible for the site and app.

Four weeks into the operation of the measure, he reported a total of 220,000 downloads of the app and 120,000 daily visits to the site, while more than 90,000 consumers had generated their own personal baskets and monitored prices there.

Introduced last month, the “household basket” measure establishes low prices on a series of basic commodities at supermarkets. [AMNA]

Shopping Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki stores cutting back on hours to save energy
NEWS

Thessaloniki stores cutting back on hours to save energy

Platform for subsidies for new fridges, air conditioners opens
NEWS

Platform for subsidies for new fridges, air conditioners opens

Patra carnival street parade canceled due to Covid-19
NEWS

Patra carnival street parade canceled due to Covid-19

Construction materials costs for new homes up 7.1% in December
ECONOMY

Construction materials costs for new homes up 7.1% in December

E-shop fined €70,000 for not delivering goods
NEWS

E-shop fined €70,000 for not delivering goods

Over 16 firms under investigation for face-mask price gouging
NEWS

Over 16 firms under investigation for face-mask price gouging