High uptake of ‘household basket’ app

Hundreds of thousands of consumers have downloaded the app for the “household basket” and are using the relevant website e-katanalotis.gov.gr, the company tasked with developing the relevant software and training supermarkets in its use said on Thursday.

“We are extremely proud of the acceptance of the ‘household basket’ measure has with consumers, who have added the proposed products to all their baskets,” said John Doxaras, founder and CEO of Warply, which is responsible for the site and app.

Four weeks into the operation of the measure, he reported a total of 220,000 downloads of the app and 120,000 daily visits to the site, while more than 90,000 consumers had generated their own personal baskets and monitored prices there.

Introduced last month, the “household basket” measure establishes low prices on a series of basic commodities at supermarkets. [AMNA]