NEWS

New Ark of the World case emerges

New Ark of the World case emerges
[InTime News]

A new case – the third – of possible sexual abuse of a minor at the Ark of the World children’s charity is reportedly under investigation.

The case arose from a statement made by a former worker at the charity and is already being cross-examined to identify and convince the child to come forward.

The children’s charity is being investigated over allegations of widespread physical, mental and sexual abuse.

The next move of the two investigating prosecutors is to search for files of children who lived at the NGO facilities.

On Thursday, police on Chios raided a local branch of the charity, after reports of suspected discrepancies in the branch’s financial management.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Street renamed in memory of murdered student
NEWS

Street renamed in memory of murdered student

Police raid Chios branch of Ark of the World
NEWS

Police raid Chios branch of Ark of the World

Former minister Gerovassili says bank accounts were hacked
NEWS

Former minister Gerovassili says bank accounts were hacked

Employee at explosives company reports gun attack
NEWS

Employee at explosives company reports gun attack

Suspect in Thessaloniki hit-and-run surrenders to police
NEWS

Suspect in Thessaloniki hit-and-run surrenders to police

Paros bus driver arrested for statutory rape of three school girls
NEWS

Paros bus driver arrested for statutory rape of three school girls