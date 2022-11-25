New Ark of the World case emerges

A new case – the third – of possible sexual abuse of a minor at the Ark of the World children’s charity is reportedly under investigation.

The case arose from a statement made by a former worker at the charity and is already being cross-examined to identify and convince the child to come forward.

The children’s charity is being investigated over allegations of widespread physical, mental and sexual abuse.

The next move of the two investigating prosecutors is to search for files of children who lived at the NGO facilities.

On Thursday, police on Chios raided a local branch of the charity, after reports of suspected discrepancies in the branch’s financial management.